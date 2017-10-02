October 2, 2017

EAGLES SAFETY MALCOLM JENKINS: What protesting NFL players like me want to do next.

Finally, an answer to the question, “What are they actually protesting, anyway?”

We are fighting to end the money-bail system by investing in community bail funds and advocating legislation that does away with money bail altogether. We are fighting to pass clean-slate legislation in Pennsylvania to seal nonviolent misdemeanor records automatically after 10 years. We must provide opportunities for employment, housing, education, loans and voting. We should not disenfranchise a third of the population. I’ve heard people say that my colleagues and I are un-American and unpatriotic. Well, we want to make America great. We want to help make our country safe and prosperous. We want a land of justice and equality. True patriotism is loving your country and countrymen enough to want to make it better.

If I’m reading this correctly, NFL players like Jenkins are fighting to “make America great” by making more Democrat voters. An easier approach — and one that wouldn’t involve destroying an entire football league — might be to combat the socialists taking over the party and adopting a more-centrist platform with a broader appeal.

But that’s much more difficult and not nearly as media-friendly as taking a knee during the national anthem.