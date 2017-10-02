October 2, 2017

TEACH THE CHILDREN WELL: Black Youth Project: Learning to love myself enough to f*ck raw while Black and HIV positive.

Plus: “Two years ago, while with my boyfriend (a Black man), I decided to get a tattoo. I wanted one that would expel all the hatred and fear I felt for my body. Eventually I landed on a quote from Audre Lorde, ‘I am deliberate and afraid of nothing.’ But it wasn’t until I arrived at the tattoo shop that I remembered my thick toxin. All I could think about was my blood, their needles, and the poor person whose life could possibly be altered after I leave. But somehow I managed to get it anyway, for myself, and I like to believe that is a victory worth celebrating, too.”

I mean, yeah, low viral load, but still. Not everything’s an affirmation. To their credit, most of the commenters at the site don’t seem especially impressed.