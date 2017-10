CRYING WOLF: SNL’s Michael Che calls Trump ‘bitch’ and a racial slur during triggered rant on PR.

Reminder: Saturday Night Live made its bones by going nuclear on the courtly and decent Gerald Ford – as one of its writers (who was then the spouse of its creator/producer Lorne Michaels, who still oversees the show) said when Ford’s press secretary was gullible enough to host an episode, “The president’s watching. let’s make him cringe and squirm.”