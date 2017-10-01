October 1, 2017

NEW FRONTIERS IN LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Delte! Leftists’ attempts to ‘normalize’ George W. Bush aren’t going over well with ‘real Dems.’

Which seems so odd — since real Dem Donna Brazile wrote at CNN.com in 2013 that “Bush came through on Katrina,” and while it’s a standing tradition on the left to rehabilitate the previous Hitler to bash the current Hitler in office, perhaps they’re not yet ready to destroy the false narrative that eventually gave us Obama — and Obamacare.

(Classical reference in headline.)