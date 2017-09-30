September 30, 2017

THE MEDIA IS MISSING THE REPUBLICAN TAKEOVER IN NEW ENGLAND.

As Salena Zito writes, “If the reverse had happened, and four Democrats had won governorships in deep red states last year, the news would have been treated quite differently, said Brad Todd, a Washington, DC-based GOP strategist. ‘It would have been on the front pages of every major newspaper in the country. And debated for weeks about how it spells the demise of the Republican Party,’ Todd said.”

Just think of the media as Democratic activists with bylines, and it all makes sense.