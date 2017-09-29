September 29, 2017

THE 21st CENTURY ISN’T TURNING OUT THE WAY I HAD HOPED: Woman who got an eyeball tattoo may lose her eye, now she’s warning others.

A Canadian woman posted graphic images of her eye leaking purple dye after she says a risky tattoo on her eyeball that may leave her partially blind.

Catt Gallinger, a 24-year-old body modification enthusiast from Ottawa, is trying to warn others after getting a “scleral tattoo,” which consists of injecting ink into the white part of the eyeball.

Gallinger, who has a forked tongue, piercings and tattoos, has undergone painful procedures before, but she wrote on Facebook that immediately after the tattoo was done on Sep. 5, purple dye began streaming down her face, and her eye was swollen shut the next day.

“I took my eyesight for granted and trusted someone I shouldn’t have,” she said in a video posted Monday. “And even if this heals, my eyesight is not going to be back.”