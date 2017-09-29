September 29, 2017

PIZZA AND FAIRY TALES: Nicholas Kristof in North Korea shares photos of ‘fun’ and pizza.

Liberal New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof is reporting from North Korea and sharing photos on social media of school children, food and the “fun” he is witnessing in the rogue country.

Kristof began tweeting and posting photos to Instagram on Tuesday and he said he has interviewed government officials and toured “a side of the country that doesn’t always come through.”

One photo showed what appeared to be an amusement park. “North Koreans like to have fun, too,” Kristof wrote in the caption of one photo that showed a park ride. “People were shouting happily on this ride on an amusement park.”

In another photo from North Korea, a country that has long faced food shortages resulting in a largely starved population, Kristof showed a meal he was having.

“Lunch in Pyongyang, North Korea, at a pizza restaurant with live music,” the caption said.