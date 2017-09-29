September 29, 2017

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Facing poverty, academics turn to sex work and sleeping in cars: Adjunct professors in America face low pay and long hours without the security of full-time faculty. Some, on the brink of homelessness, take desperate measures.

See, this is why Betsy DeVos, and the Trump Administration generally, need to halt the exploitation of adjuncts. I think that schools receiving federal aid should have at least 75% of their courses taught by full-time tenured or tenure-track faculty. Sure, that’ll leave less money for “diversity and inclusion” administrators, but is it really fair to have PhD’s forced into prostitution so that people with Master’s in Higher Ed Administration degrees can earn $60K?