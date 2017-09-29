September 29, 2017

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: How Harvard helps its richest and most arrogant students get ahead: What the elite expect, and receive, from an Ivy League education. “Naive as I was as a grad student, I suspected from the start that teachers’ defeat in clashes over standards was built in, as our humiliations served a clear purpose: Undergraduates emerged more powerful the more obnoxiously they behaved; they felt they owned the system — how else could they induce it to give them high grades certifying their excellence when their work was mediocre or nonexistent?”

Kinda makes you wonder if we shouldn’t just abolish the Ivy League or something.