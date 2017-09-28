September 28, 2017

THAT MOMENT WHEN THE THIN WHITE DUKE HIT BOTTOM:

Tony Visconti was pleasantly surprised when David Bowie called him on the phone in mid-1976. The singer had just moved back from the US to Europe, and the last time the two men had been in touch had been when Visconti helped produce the 1975 album Young Americans. As they parted, Bowie entered his Thin White Duke phase in Los Angeles, living off milk, peppers and cocaine, and storing his urine in the fridge to stop witches or wizards — including, possibly, Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page — getting hold of it in order to curse him.

Who are we to judge? Let he who has never stored his urine in his fridge lest Jimmy Page get a hold of it to a put a curse on him cast the first stone.