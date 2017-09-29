September 29, 2017

#FAKENEWS: Kushner registered as male voter, board says, correcting error.

The New York Board of Elections on Thursday corrected information suggesting President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, had listed his gender as “female” on a voter registration form.

Kushner, now a White House adviser, did check the box for “male” on his original registration form, the board said, but the information was entered incorrectly in a database.

“It does happen from time to time,” Board of Elections Executive Director Michael Ryan told The New York Daily News. “I wouldn’t call it a common occurrence.”

Reports about Kushner registering as a female vote went viral after the Democratic opposition research firm American Bridge found data in a voter database that said he had checked the box for “female.”

The voter registration data was found through Nexis. The Hill and other news outlets confirmed the information, which was first reported by Wired.

New York voter registration forms require registrants to check a box to denote their gender, M or F, and the Daily News found that Kushner clearly checked the box signifying he is a male voter.