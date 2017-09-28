September 28, 2017

PRESIDENT TRUMP NOMINATES TEXAS SUPREME COURT JUSTICE DON WILLETT to 5th Circuit. Also former Texas Solicitor General James Ho. “Willett often praises his mother, who supported the family by waiting tables at a truck stop after his father died when Willett was 6 years old. The widow waited tables at a truck struck. Willett graduated from Baylor University, then received his law degree and a master’s degree in political science from Duke. He worked for George W. Bush in the governor’s office and in the White House, then worked for then-Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott, now the state’s governor. He initially was appointed to the Texas Supreme Court by then-Gov. Rick Perry, and since has been re-elected. Ho, a naturalized U.S. citizen, moved to this country with his family from Taiwan when he was a young child. He received a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University and his law degree from the University of Chicago School of Law.”