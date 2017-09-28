September 28, 2017

FUNNY, I’M NOT LAUGHING: This Video About The Navy’s Decaying Shipyards Makes Its 355 Ship Goal Seem Laughable.

According to the Government Accountability Office, the Navy’s fleet dreams far outmatch their investments in the critical but unglamorous infrastructure needed to support them.

Just a few highlights from the short video:

• At one time the Navy had 13 shipyards, but now it has just four.

• None of these facilities were built to sustain a modern Navy.

• There is nearly a $5B maintenance backlog alone and this estimate is likely far less than the actual cost.

• Uses old inadequate equipment on high-tech vessels.

• Drydocks are on average 89 years old and are in poor condition.

• Due to the lack of dry dock capacity, the Navy won’t be able to perform a third of its scheduled aircraft carrier and submarine maintenance projects over the next two decades.

• Rising sea levels pose a threat to old dry docks.

• The Navy says it will take nearly two decades to address these issues, but GAO says it will take longer. By that time the fleet will have ballooned putting more pressure on these tired facilities.

• As of now the Navy is only funding roughly half the cost just to keep up maintenance on their own naval shipyards.