September 28, 2017

I HAD BEEN ASSURED BY THE PREVIOUS ADMINISTRATION THAT IRAN’S NUCLEAR PROGRAM WAS STRICTLY FOR PEACEFUL PURPOSES: Iran Is Building Nuclear Submarines.

The commander of the Iranian navy told the country’s semiofficial news agency, Fars, Tuesday that Iran’s nuclear agency was under orders to start producing nuclear reactors for fueling and propulsion systems that could be used on ships and submarines. Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said the new destroyer would be more advanced than its two predecessors, Jamaran and Damavand. “I think that we will manage to accomplish this task in the current year,” he added.

You can be almost certain that there’s less to this story than there seems. Because although Newsweek reports Sayyari’s claims with a straight face, the Islamic Republic has a long history of announcing amazing new weapons which somehow never materialize.