September 28, 2017

CHUCK TODD: ROY MOORE ‘DOESN’T APPEAR TO BELIEVE IN THE CONSTITUTION AS IT’S WRITTEN.’

MSNBC’s MTP Daily host Chuck Todd led off Wednesday’s show with an asinine, pants-on-fire assertion, which was that Alabama Republican senatorial candidate Roy Moore “doesn’t appear to believe in the Constitution as it’s written” because Moore said our rights come from God. For any non-revisionist individual who’s read the Constitution or commentaries on it, they would know that Todd’s slam against Moore is pure and utter fake news. Why? It’s because the Constitution ensures that our God-given rights aren’t hinged upon by the government.

As Allahpundit writes, “What percentage of Americans believe the Bill of Rights recognizes human rights granted by God rather than ‘creates’ those rights? 80 percent, maybe? Next he’ll be shocking America’s conscience by claiming the Founders were divinely inspired. A man with those views couldn’t possibly win more than 75 percent in a statewide race in Alabama.”

Heh, indeed.™ Perhaps Todd should have consulted on this topic with his fellow MSNBC colleague, the Rev. Al Sharpton…

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Democrats only seem to regard “the Constitution as written” as sacrosanct when there’s a danger that Republicans might be interpreting it. The rest of the time they’re telling us that it’s “confusing,” because it was “written 100 years ago, when America had thirteen states.”