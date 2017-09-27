September 27, 2017

DID ANYONE NOTICE HOW NONE OF LAWRENCE O’DONNELL’S COLLEAGUES CAME TO HIS DEFENSE? “What to make of the silence? What to make of the complete lack of support or defense of a man who’s worked at the peacock cable outlet on a regular basis since 2009 and has been a prime time staple for over seven years? It’s eerily reminiscent of the events following Keith Olbermann’s departure from the same time slot on the same network.”

But will O’Donnell’s possible future exploration of free agency involve video podcasts out of GQ’s lunch room like Olbermann, or is he more of an Esquire kind of guy?