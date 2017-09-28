September 28, 2017

WELL, GOOD: The FDA Has Created an Approval “Fast-Track” for Apple, Samsung, and Fitbit.

Called the “Pre-Cert for Software Pilot,” the move is meant to allow companies to develop technologies more rapidly, while still maintaining some government oversight over those projects. The affected companies will be able to get their products pre-cleared going forward, rather than going through the FDA’s standard application and approval process.

The hope with the program is that new health technologies could become available to the public much faster, while reducing the cost and time involved in developing them.