September 28, 2017

STANDING UP TO THE NAZIS AT THE GATE: University president refuses Democrats’ demand to shut down College Republicans.

Kirk Schulz ignored the repeated misspelling of his name in a poorly written letter from censorious state lawmakers and took the high road.

The president of Washington State University rebuffed calls from a dozen House and Senate Democratic members to derecognize its College Republicans chapter because of its controversial former leader and the club’s provocative campus activism

In a letter to House Higher Education Committee Vice-Chair Gerry Pollet published by The Daily Evergreen but not available from his own page, Schulz didn’t even mention the CRs as the target of derecognition until the end, in a section that begins “several facts [that] need to be clarified”:

The WSU College Republicans, both its student leadership and the organization as a whole, have officially stated its then President [sic] did not represent the registered student organization in his appearace in Charlottesville [at the “Unite the Right” rally]. The student has officially stepped down from his leadership role in the WSU College Republicans. No state funds, student funds, or university resources were used to facilitate that student’s appearance.

Most of the letter responded to lawmakers concerns about a “campus culture and climate” that includes the College Republicans.