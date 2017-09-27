September 27, 2017

WELL, THIS ISN’T GOOD: A new study suggests that common antidepressants may pose a serious risk to health; they drastically raise the risk of mortality. “The use of antidepressants has soared in recent years. It is currently estimated that 1 in 10 people in the United States rely on antidepressants. Additionally, 1 in 4 women in their 40s and 50s are reported to take the drugs. . . . As the authors of the new study write, antidepressants ‘disrupt multiple adaptive processes regulated by evolutionarily ancient biochemicals, potentially increasing mortality.’ Such a biochemical is serotonin.”