September 27, 2017

WAIT, I THOUGHT IT WAS VACCINES AND EXPOSURE TO REPUBLICAN POLITICIANS: Study: Genetics explain most cases of autism. “Heredity contributes to about 83 percent of the risk of autism in children with the disorder, a new study suggests. The estimate, from a re-analysis of a previous study, adds a new wrinkle to the ongoing debate over how much autism is inherited from parents. Essentially, the findings suggest that rare genetic traits combine in parents and explain about eight in 10 cases of the neurodevelopmental disorder in children.”