September 26, 2017

SO THESE IMAGES HAVE BEEN CIRCULATING ON SOCIAL MEDIA, but I was reluctant to post without confirmation even though I’ve heard about them from some West Point alumni I know. But apparently they’re genuine, as the West Point press office has now commented. Pretty disgraceful, but kind of in tune with the times, sadly.

Perhaps there’s some context that would make these merely an example of dreadful taste and judgment, rather than something more like sedition.

More here. Not really sure what the Kaepernick link is, though, beyond juvenile grandstanding. At least, I’m unaware of Kaepernick saying “Communism Will Win.”