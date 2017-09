THIS BBC INTERVIEW PERFECTLY ILLUSTRATES BRITAIN’S LEFT-WING ANTI-SEMITISM PROBLEM: Famed filmmaker Ken Loach accused Jews of fabricating claims of anti-Semitism, then refused to condemn Holocaust denial.

Shades of Monty Python’s classic “There’s no cannibalism in the British Navy – and when I say there is none, I do mean that there is a certain amount…” riff.