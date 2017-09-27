September 27, 2017

CHANGE: DirecTV Allows Some NFL Refunds After Anthem Controversy: Satellite broadcaster will let at least some customers get refunds for its Sunday Ticket package of NFL games if they cite players’ national anthem protests.

DirecTV is letting at least some customers cancel subscriptions to its Sunday Ticket package of NFL games and obtain refunds if they cite players’ national anthem protests as the reason, customer service representatives said Tuesday.

Sunday Ticket’s regular policy doesn’t allow refunds once the season is under way. But the representatives said they are making exceptions this season—which began in September—in response to the protests, in which players kneel or link arms during the national anthem.

Spokesmen for DirecTV-parent AT&T Inc. and the National Football League declined to comment.

The shift is the latest twist in a controversy that has divided the nation after President Donald Trump blasted players who took a knee during the anthem and said they should be fired. He has called on people to walk out of stadiums when players are kneeling.

“For people to disrespect that by kneeling during the playing of our national anthem, I think is disgraceful,” Mr. Trump said on Tuesday.

Several teams have issued statements defending the rights of their players to express their opinion. The NFL also has shown solidarity with the players.