RUN, JOE, RUN! Joe Biden’s Platform for 2020: Anti-Populism. “By criticizing the views of both Berniecrats and Trumpites, Biden is positioning himself as the antidote to populism in all its forms and flavors.”

At this early stage, you could sum up the Democrats’ 2020 presidential hopefuls with the title of an old Adam Ant song: “Desperate But Not Serious.”