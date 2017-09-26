September 26, 2017

THE 21st CENTURY ISN’T TURNING OUT THE WAY I HAD HOPED: Dear doubters, Rapper B.o.B wants to prove the Earth is flat once and for all — and CNN is on it:

B.o.B.’s campaign says the plan is to “launch multiple satellites into space” in order to observe, and try to disprove, what centuries of science and technology have already confirmed. All he needs is a small investment of $200,000 dollars (and launch approval, of course).

OK, I’ll give him that — launching satellites into space to photograph the earth is an extremely good idea, and someone should get going on that project straight away.