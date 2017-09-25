September 25, 2017

‘MY FAULT ONLY’: Steelers’ Alejandro Villanueva apologizes in press conference for throwing Steelers ‘under the bus:’

Villenueva:”I made coach Tomlin look bad, and that is my fault and my fault only…Every single time I see that picture of me standing by myself, I feel embarrassed.”

Oh to have been a fly on the wall when Mike Tomlin read Villenueva the riot act, as he trips up yet another player. First class, Steelers and NFL.

