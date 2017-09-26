September 26, 2017

SNAP ELECTIONS WORKED SO WELL FOR THERESA MAY: Japan’s Abe Triggers Early Elections.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has called early elections for next month, invoking the North Korean threat to argue for a renewed mandate. . . .

For Abe, the snap elections may look like an opportunity amid crisis. With North Korea’s missiles now regularly overflying Japan, the Prime Minister sees a chance for a rattled populace to embrace his long-sought revisions to the pacifist constitution. For now, Abe is publicly proceeding with caution on that front; his announcement speech did not explicitly mention changing the constitution, which remains a controversial proposition. But his rhetorical focus on the North Korea threat was clearly meant to bolster his image as a trusted defender of Japan’s security, a vigilant leader who will do what it takes to keep Japan safe.

Abe is also running on his economic track record, at a moment when Japan has hit its longest growth streak in 11 years and his Abenomics agenda seems to have finally turned a corner. His announcement speech touted a new $18 billion package to help subsidize education and childcare—just the kind of economic stimulus that may prove popular with voters. With the economy on the upswing, public support for a tougher defense posture growing, and Abe’s approval rating climbing, he has some reason to believe that he has a winning message. The latest poll numbers are on his side, too: Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) currently enjoys 44% support over a frayed and divided opposition.

But snap elections are also a riskier proposition than they might initially seem. Abe has only recently recovered from a summer that saw his approval ratings plummet amid an influence-peddling scandal. He may also face a stronger-than-expected challenge from Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, an ex-LDP member who delivered Abe an electoral drubbing in Tokyo’s regional elections this summer.