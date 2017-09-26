September 26, 2017

HMM: Flag on the play? The NFL might get in trouble with the IRS for getting political.

Most people think of the NFL as big business — but nothing could be further from the truth.

As a non-profit 501(c)3 organization beholden to IRS restrictions on political campaigning, the NFL cannot endorse a political candidate, nor campaigns nor political issues.

The players are walking a fine line with their very public #TakeAKnee political protest.

The IRS tax code clearly states that while it is perfectly appropriate for the NFL to encourage citizens to vote, their actions must not cross the line of favoring or encouraging their fan base to go against a candidate or group of candidates in the future.