September 25, 2017

WAR ON WOMEN UPDATE: Sanders Donor Clarifies She Doesn’t Want Betsy DeVos to Be Raped, Just Tortured.

As Glenn noted in August:

Two months ago, Steve Scalise was shot by a Trump-hating, Bernie-backing gunman who set out intentionally to massacre Republican congressmen.

The next day: ‘F*ck Steve Scalise’: HuffPost writer wishes ‘violent resistance’ were more ‘organized.’

Why is the Democratic party, and its socialist fellow travelers, such a cesspit of violent rhetoric — and at times, actual violence?

