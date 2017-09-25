September 25, 2017
WAR ON WOMEN UPDATE: Sanders Donor Clarifies She Doesn’t Want Betsy DeVos to Be Raped, Just Tortured.
As Glenn noted in August:
Two months ago, Steve Scalise was shot by a Trump-hating, Bernie-backing gunman who set out intentionally to massacre Republican congressmen.
The next day: ‘F*ck Steve Scalise’: HuffPost writer wishes ‘violent resistance’ were more ‘organized.’
Why is the Democratic party, and its socialist fellow travelers, such a cesspit of violent rhetoric — and at times, actual violence?