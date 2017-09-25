September 25, 2017

IT’S TIME: Sen. Chuck Grassley and Rep. Walter Jones lend clout to push CIA to release still-secret JFK files.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Rep. Walter Jones, R-N.C., are working on a congressional resolution to force intelligence agencies, like the CIA, to fully comply with the JFK Records Act of 1992. Under the statute, government agencies are required to fully disclose all records related to the assassination by Oct. 26, 2017.

An aide to Jones confirmed to the Washington Examiner language for the resolution has already been drafted but is unclear when exactly the measure will be officially offered.

Nearly four million pages of records were released in the late 1990s and in the early part of the decade but another 100,000 pages of assassination-related material has yet to be released and is being held by a dozen different government agencies.

The law does permit the CIA, FBI and other government agencies to postpone the release of still-secret JFK records after Oct. 26 but they can only do so with express written permission from the president.

Jones says the American people are owed the full story and it is the government’s obligation to share the truth of Kennedy’s assassination with the American people.