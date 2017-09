SO FAR, THE ONLY ONE JAILED IN THE HILLARY EMAIL SCANDAL: Anthony Weiner gets hard time. “The disgraced ex-congressman broke down crying as he was sentenced to 21 months in prison Monday for convincing a high school student to undress and touch herself via Skype in 2016. . . . His father and brother also joined him in the courtroom — but the serial sexter’s soon-to-be ex-wife, Huma Abedin, was nowhere to be seen.”