September 25, 2017

I GUESS PEOPLE ARE STARTING TO GET WORRIED THAT IT WILL ACTUALLY HAPPEN: Hillary Clinton attacks Convention of States, Mark Meckler responds.

At the risk of repeating myself, I should note that the Tennessee Law Review published a special symposium issue on constitutional conventions a few years ago. I wrote the Foreword, Sandy Levinson wrote the Afterword, and an all-star cast including Randy Barnett, Brannon Denning, Richard Epstein, Tim Lynch, Rob Natelson, and too many other luminaries to mention contributed the stuff in between. Here’s my contribution, which focuses specifically on spending. And here’s video of me talking about it at the Harvard Law School conference on constitutional conventions, where you can see Mark Meckler introducing me.

Plus, note this from Robert Natelson: How the procedures for a modern Amendments Convention may unfold.