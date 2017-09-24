«
September 24, 2017

ROGER SIMON: Trump Is Reinventing What It Means to Be a Politician.

For most of our lifetimes being a politician meant being a self-centered hypocritical bore who carefully obfuscates his or her true opinions lest they offend potential voters and financial supporters or… a corrupt self-centered hypocritical bore who carefully obfuscates his or her opinions lest they offend potential voters or financial supporters.

Trump is reinventing that and we — whether we agree with his (sometimes changing) views or not — owe him big (or bigly) for this. At least now we’re awake and more of us are paying attention. (On this weekend’s episode of Judge Jeanine, almost every man-on-the-street interviewee knew who “Rocket Man” was. Compare that with “Joe Biden” when he was vice president.)

And these days Donald’s getting better and more precise at his core strategy — saying things that many, often most, of us think but don’t have the courage to utter.

And suckering his opposition into crazily attacking those mainstream views.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:02 am