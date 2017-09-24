September 24, 2017

ROGER SIMON: Trump Is Reinventing What It Means to Be a Politician.

For most of our lifetimes being a politician meant being a self-centered hypocritical bore who carefully obfuscates his or her true opinions lest they offend potential voters and financial supporters or… a corrupt self-centered hypocritical bore who carefully obfuscates his or her opinions lest they offend potential voters or financial supporters.

Trump is reinventing that and we — whether we agree with his (sometimes changing) views or not — owe him big (or bigly) for this. At least now we’re awake and more of us are paying attention. (On this weekend’s episode of Judge Jeanine, almost every man-on-the-street interviewee knew who “Rocket Man” was. Compare that with “Joe Biden” when he was vice president.)

And these days Donald’s getting better and more precise at his core strategy — saying things that many, often most, of us think but don’t have the courage to utter.