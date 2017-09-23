September 23, 2017

ASHE SCHOW: DeVos Ditches Obama-Era Campus Assault Rules, But Problems Lie Ahead. “Even with the new guidance, some college presidents and states have declared they will continue to follow the Obama-era guidelines. In January, a panel of college presidents agreed with the parts of the Obama-era guidance that have become so controversial. John Jasinski, president of Northwest Missouri State University, said his school would continue to use the Obama-era guidance regardless of what DeVos did. Just last week, the California legislature passed a bill that would codify the Obama-era guidance for the state. Gov. Jerry Brown will likely sign.”

Yes, it’s a war on male college students out there. Which perhaps explains declining male enrollment. And getting rid of a bad policy is a necessary, but not sufficient, condition for change. DeVos will have to force fairness, not merely permit it.