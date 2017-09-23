«

September 23, 2017

SO WE’RE SUPPOSED TO BE SEXLESS, PAINTED ROBOTS?   The rise of genderless beauty.  I think this is once again a case of an industry — cosmetics — seeking a minuscule buying public in the name of social justice… or something.  Also, the left’s provincialism and historical ignorance strikes again.  I mean, seriously, what about using cosmetics means you’re gender fluid?  All the manly men of the Elizabethan age wore cosmetics.  I wouldn’t mind these self-proclaimed intellectual elites half as much if they weren’t ignorant nincompoops.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 4:30 am