September 23, 2017

SO WE’RE SUPPOSED TO BE SEXLESS, PAINTED ROBOTS? The rise of genderless beauty. I think this is once again a case of an industry — cosmetics — seeking a minuscule buying public in the name of social justice… or something. Also, the left’s provincialism and historical ignorance strikes again. I mean, seriously, what about using cosmetics means you’re gender fluid? All the manly men of the Elizabethan age wore cosmetics. I wouldn’t mind these self-proclaimed intellectual elites half as much if they weren’t ignorant nincompoops.