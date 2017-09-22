September 22, 2017

21st CENTURY (NON-) RELATIONSHIPS: Japan’s Lonely Single Men Are Settling For Virtual Reality “Wives Of The Future.”

One inventor who build a virtual-reality platform said he aims to create a virtual partner who brings greater satisfaction to Japanese men and women than a human companion would. That’s bad news for the Japanese economy, which, thanks to the looming demographic crunch as the population rapidly ages, will need to increasingly rely on the Bank of Japan’s “stimulus” to avoid a deflationary spiral.