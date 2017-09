WELL, HE CERTAINLY SEEMS LOADS OF FUN TO WORK FOR: Was Lawrence O’Donnell’s meltdown video leaked on purpose?

Nice symmetry though: Socialist stooge Pete Seeger in 1949: “If I Had a Hammer.”* Socialist stooge Lawrence O’Donnell in 2017: “Stop the f***king hammering!!!!”

* As James Lileks once quipped, “‘If I Had A Hammer’? Well, what’s stopping you? Go to the hardware store; they’re about a buck-ninety, tops.”