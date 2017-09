ALLIES: Free Speech Activists Brawl with Supporters of Turkish President Erdoğan in Times Square.

Yashar Ali tweets that “Erdogan’s security detail beats up American protesters. It appears he has given the orders directly.”. And the link goes to several videos, at least one of which seems to show Erdogan doing just that.

Meanwhile: Trump Lauds Close ‘Friend of Mine’ Erdoğan as ‘Getting Very High Marks.’

Developing, as they say.