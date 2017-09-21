September 21, 2017

OH: Detroit doctor in genital mutilation case freed on $4.5M bond.

Jumana Nagarwala, the Northville doctor accused of mutilating the genitalia of “countless” young girls, was released on $4.5 million unsecured bond Tuesday after five months in jail.

Nagarwala, 44, smiled after U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman freed her under a set of extraordinary bond conditions — including what is believed to be the largest unsecured bond in Detroit federal court history. Relatives and friends helped win her release by posting more than $4.5 million worth of real estate in multiple states.

The judge’s decision came despite federal prosecutors calling Nagarwala a danger to the community and flight risk with ties to Africa and India and access to $2.4 million in assets that could bankroll a prolonged flight from justice. They reminded the judge Nagarwala was arrested in April while trying to board a flight to Kenya for a prearranged visit with two of her four children, who study abroad.