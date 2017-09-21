September 21, 2017
PERHAPS SARAH HOYT WILL LET ME BORROW HER SHOCKED FACE: This NPR Reporter Doesn’t Understand Federalism.
Every now and then, there is a reporter who tries to play analyst without realizing what in God’s name they are talking about. It may surprise you to find out than an example of that would be an NPR reporter, and it may further surprise you to find out this reporter was attacking a GOP plan.
Brace yourselves, lads.
That’s right, folks. Obamacare, which seeks to force everyone in the nation, regardless of what state they are in, to buy health insurance, is a shining example of federalism.
That’s… That’s not how this works, Domenico.
When Obama propagandist Ben Rhodes said that “the average reporter we talk to is 27 years old, and… literally know nothing,” his only crime was committing a gaffe of the Kinsley variety.