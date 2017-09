GENTLEMEN, YOU CAN’T TALK ABOUT SPORTS HERE, THIS IS ESPN! WashPost Columnist: ESPN Must Be Safe for Charging Trump With Racism.

As Glenn has written, “All ESPN had to do, a couple of years ago, was say ‘we do sports, politics are for those other cable channels.’ That would have drawn in the many Americans who are sick of 24/7/365 politics. Instead, ESPN decided to do politics, but with less balance than MSNBC. Shockingly, this has not drawn more people in.”