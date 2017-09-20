September 20, 2017

FREEDOM: Appeals court upholds Wisconsin right-to-work law.

A Wisconsin appeals court upheld the state’s right-to-work law Tuesday, the second time in two months that Badger State unions have seen their legal challenges to the law rebuffed in court.

The unions had argued the law, which prohibits workers from being forced to join a union or pay a regular fee to one as a condition of employment, was unconstitutional. The court ruled that the issue had been long settled.

“The unions have no constitutional entitlement to the fees of non-member employees,” Judge Mark Seidl wrote for the court.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker applauded the ruling and defended the purpose of the law. “The purchase of any service should be voluntary and not coerced. Wisconsin’s right-to-work law protects freedom, not special interests. I applaud the court in affirming the constitutional right of all Wisconsin workers to be free to choose whether they want to join a union or financially support a union.”

Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel, who defended the law before the court, said they were “vindicated.”