September 19, 2017

THE CFPB IS A CONSTITUTIONAL ‘EXCRESCENCE’: Oklahoma Attorney AG Mike Hunter takes the CFPB to task for its excesses – and Congress for allowing them to continue. He’s right on both counts (although the House has done its job and passed a bill that would constrain the Bureau), and I shall endeavor to use the word “excrescence” more when talking about the CFPB.

In related news, the House Financial Services Committee has just released a report that finds that the Bureau rushed to settle with Wells Fargo when it finally realized what was going on at the bank.