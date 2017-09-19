September 19, 2017

TOM SHATTUCK: Brace for Impact, Swamp!

All righty then. Looks like we may have a big problem. Remember in March when President Trump tweeted this shocking item? “Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!”

And, “How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!.”

Heads exploded.

Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey scowled, “Donald Trump should just do the right thing and apologize to Barack Obama, there is no evidence … it is absolutely not true.”

Sen. Liz Warren was right there to shout down the president, saying, “I just think it’s becoming clearer every day that President Trump is failing and he knows it, and that’s what these wild allegations are about.”

Not surprisingly, President Obama’s grenadiers in the media enthusiastically joined the charge.

While ABC’s Martha Raddatz excoriated Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Mika Brzezinski griped, “What the hell … This White House is a joke.”

More recently Jake Tapper called Trump’s allegation “fiction,” snorting, “There is no evidence that Donald Trump was wiretapped by Barack Obama, it was and continues to be a lie.”

Not so fast, Jake.

Last night, Tapper’s colleagues at CNN broke blockbuster news: “US investigators wiretapped former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort under secret court orders before and after the election.”

Manafort has a residence in Trump Tower.

According to CNN, “The government snooping continued into early this year, including a period when Manafort was known to talk to President Donald Trump.”