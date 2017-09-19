September 19, 2017

GEORGE KORDA ON TENNESSEE DEMOCRATS: Basing a strategy on ‘resistance’ won’t turn Tennessee blue. “Democrats and a good many talking heads repeatedly over eight years said how wrong it was to be disrespectful toward a president when his name was Obama. Changing directions 180 degrees because the president is named Trump may work for the committed faithful, but the politically non-adamant can’t turn that fast to embrace a concept of disrespect Democrats condemned for eight years.”