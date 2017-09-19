September 19, 2017

ALLIES: Trump team to block Erdogan gun deal.

The decision blocks a $1.2 million deal that would have supplied arms to Erdogan’s security detail, months after Erdogan’s team outraged U.S. leaders by beating protesters against his regime during a trip to Washington, D.C. The violence added new stress to an alliance that has grown fraught in recent years, despite Turkey’s status as a key member of NATO.

“The State Department, in informing Congress that it was formally withdrawing the planned sale, said it was at the request of Sig Sauer, which had requested the license from the U.S. government that’s needed to export weapons outside the U.S.,” according to the Associated Press, which first reported the cancellation. “But the U.S. had already quietly put the sale on hold after the violence, and the Trump administration had informed the Turkish government that the sale wouldn’t be allowed to take place. Sig Sauer appeared to have pulled its request for a license from the U.S. government after hearing from the Turks that it no longer expected to purchase the weapons.”

The cancellation drew immediate applause from Congress, where Republican and Democratic lawmakers have demanded that Trump punish Erdogan. “Erdogan thinks he can beat up people with immunity from our law,” Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, R-Calif., told the Washington Examiner. “He may behave that way in Turkey but he can not do that in America.”