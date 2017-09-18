September 18, 2017

A HERO: Stanislav Petrov, Soviet soldier credited with saving world from nuclear war, dies at 77. “Petrov, thinking that any U.S. attack should have involved even more missiles to limit the chance of Soviet retaliation, told his Kremlin bosses the alert must have been caused by a malfunction. He persuaded Moscow not to shoot back. It was later determined that Russian satellites must have mistaken sunlight reflecting off clouds for nuclear missiles.”

And, inevitably: “Petrov’s reward? He was chastised for failing to provide proper paperwork, he said.”