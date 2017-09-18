September 18, 2017

KURT SCHLICHTER: The Fake Outrage Over Breastgate Shows Why We Must Not Play Liberals’ New Rules Game.

The Brooke Baldwin mammary mess is just another example of how liberals leverage their ability to create new rules out of thin air as a means of asserting their power over us normals. What was A-OK yesterday is now forbidden, and what was forbidden yesterday is now mandatory. Their goal is to keep our heads spinning and paralyze us with fear, like nearsighted corporals caught in a minefield and terrified that if we take one wrong step we will detonate a concealed wrongthink booby-trap. They want us living in fear of their fussy wrath, and that is precisely why it is so important for us to keep abreast of pseudo-scandals like this so we can nip these libfascists’ schemes in the bud and deny them the ability to rack up yet another victory in the culture war.

To stop them, they be made to hate the new rules they have created. Fredocon conservatives label this “Whataboutism” and demand we unilaterally disarm ourselves by abandoning this powerful weapon for showing normals why liberals are terrible. These goofs never met a battle they didn’t think conservatives were morally obligated to lose.

What they call “whataboutism” isn’t optional; our application of judgment and our highlighting of prog inconsistency is morally mandatory. Alinksy was right – we must hold our enemies to their own stupid standards, and that’s especially true if it’s a newly-invented standard designed only to silence and suppress us conservatives. We must take their new rules, roll them up real tight, and ram them down the left’s collective collectivist throat, if not elsewhere.