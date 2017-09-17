September 17, 2017

HOW DOES IT FEEL? Rolling Stone, Once a Counterculture Bible, Will Be Put Up for Sale:

From a loft in San Francisco in 1967, a 21-year-old named Jann S. Wenner started a magazine that would become the counterculture bible for baby boomers. Rolling Stone defined cool, cultivated literary icons and produced star-making covers that were such coveted real estate they inspired a song. But the headwinds buffeting the publishing industry, and some costly strategic missteps, have steadily taken a financial toll on Rolling Stone, and a botched story three years ago about an unproven gang rape at the University of Virginia badly bruised the magazine’s journalistic reputation.

As K.C. Johnson of Brooklyn College and the co-author of The Campus Rape Frenzy tweets, that last sentence contains “Some interesting word choices in this NYT description (used twice in article) about Rolling Stone-UVA.”

Law blogger Scott Greenfield adds, “The word they were searching for is ‘false.'”

(For our readers who aren’t AARP members, that’s a classical reference in headline.)