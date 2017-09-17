September 17, 2017

COMING OUT IN 2017: Mom, Dad…I’m a Conservative (video).

In 2011, actor/comedian Paul Rodriguez explained his own coming out to the Annual California Republican Assembly Convention, which neatly parallels the video at the above link to a video by “Red Pill Black” videomaker Candace Owens:

I remember many years since, trying to contemplate the idea of joining the Grand Old Party, and I said I better run this through Mom. I said, “Ma, Dad, sit down, I want to talk to you.” Before I could go any further, they said, “Oh, my God, he’s gay. (AUDIENCE LAUGHTER) Ay, Dios mio, he’s gay.” I said, “No, no, no, Mom, I’m thinking of being a Republican.” She said, “I wish you were gay. (AUDIENCE LAUGHTER) Please look, what have we done?”

It’s OK – you start to see the world much more clearly once you swallow the red pill.